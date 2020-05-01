Modern Public School organizes career counselling webinar for students amid COVID-19 lockdown

To best utilize the time made available during the lockdown period, Mrs Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, recently organized a webinar to motivate the students and give them top notch career counselling.

The webinar was addressed by social activist and Bollywood celebrity, Ms Radhika Madan and moderated by Mrs Alka Kapur herself. This was a very productive session and many students as well as their parents got some invaluable advice regarding the future prospects.

During the webinar, Ms Radhika Madan highlighted the importance of giving freedom to the students to choose their own career paths. She said, “One of the most important metrics that define success is the dedication with which an individual pursues their goals. When students are allowed to follow a career path of their choice, they are naturally more invested in it – to the extent where their chosen profession is not just a means to an end but a way of life itself. Since they feel much more contended in a profession of their own choosing, they feel motivated and inspire to get even better.”

Also we should not shy away from something that we want to do, simply because we have been told that it is hard. Oftentimes, some things that might seem hard or intimidating to other people aren’t as difficult for us because we’re truly passionate about them. Don’t limit your challenges; challenge your limits!”

Ms Madan also advised the parents to keep their children busy during the lockdown period and utilize this time to teach them important life skills like cooking, sewing and cleaning etc. She also advised students to take up online courses, many of which are available for free and acquire some new academic skills as well. She also emphasized the importance of workout during this crucial time and encouraged parents and students to practice basic workouts like dancing, Yoga and meditation to keep the energy levels high and prevent lethargy from creeping in.

Regarding the significance of conducting webinars during the lockdown, Mrs Alka Kapur, Principal, MPS, said “It is a tough time that we’re all going through and we believe it is our responsibility to take care of our flock. Just because we cannot open schools does not mean we have to stop the learning process. Children are the future of our society and their careers cannot be squandered away. We have vowed to leave no stone unturned to ensure that we reach out to our students in every manner possible and help them in every way we can. The digitization and advancement in technology has come as a boon to us, and we’re hoping to convene more sessions like this one to support our students during the lockdown and help them secure their future.”