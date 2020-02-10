Modern School honors its meritorious students

Modern Public-School Shalimar Bagh organised Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony. The chief guest for the occasion was Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau and to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Kargil and Leh.

Ms Arushi Nishank, noted Kathak Artist, Environmentalist and Promoter of Sparsh Ganga presided over the function as the Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Sh. K. L Sobti, the School Chairman, Mr. Ajay Kapur, the Managing Director, Ms. Alka Kapur, the Principal, Ms Mena Mittle, the Vice Principal and Ms Geeta Sehgal, the Academic Director. The program commenced with the Lightning of the lamp followed by the formal welcome of the guests. The audience witnessed an amalgamation of talent amidst great euphoria and enthusiasm. The school orchestra spread the message of love with their melodious rendition. Modernites exhibited daring feats showcasing strength and stamina, through Mallakhamb. The show stealer of the program was a ballet “Kala Pani”- depicting the values of Patriotism, courage and sacrifice of the martyrs. The performance transported the audience truly to the era of freedom struggle.

The day marked a proud moment for the meritorious students who were felicitated for their achievements in various fields.

The Chief guest in his address highly appreciated the school system and inspired the parents and teachers to teach love and the values of optimism to their children. He also urged to uphold the spirit of patriotism. The programme culminated with the vote of thanks proposed by the school Principal.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Alka Kapur, Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said, “I am happy to say that all our students are doing well in studies, sports and other fields. We hope that the same will be continued in future also.”