Modicare gives a fun twist to nutrition; Launches Well Gummies to fulfil nutritional needs on the go

Mumbai,3rd Jan’2023: Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, expands its Well range with the launch of ‘Well Gummies’. Giving a fun twist to nutrition, Well Gummies underlines and advocates the need for improved dietary and lifestyle habits, especially among people who are always on the go. The range is apt for people who are not able to meet their nutritional requirements, given their busy lifestyle. The ‘Well Gummy’ range offers five different variants viz. Well, Hair, Skin & Nail Gummy, Well Perfect Body Gummy, Well Detox Gummy, Well Sharp Eye Gummy, and Well Yummy-tamin Gummy. These gummies are 100% natural, devoid of any artificial colors, and rich in flavors, making nutrition tastier and more fun. Adding to the benefits, the nutrient-rich gummies also increase energy, strengthen immunity, improve metabolism, and boost overall well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder, and Managing Director, of Modicare Limited said, “The growing awareness on nutrition and a positive shift towards healthier and active lifestyle has increased the demand for nutrient-rich consumables. Consumers today are looking for simple solutions that go well with their fast-paced lifestyle and help them in maintaining a healthy body. Well, Gummies addresses these gaps and fulfills nutritional needs on the go.”

Well, Gummies is being launched as ‘My Gummy Buddy’, a fun twist to Nutrition, as part of the launch campaign. Through this, consumers will be familiarised with the variants and their respective benefits and much more.

A result of extensive research and development, Well Gummies are purely vegan, gelatin-free, soy-free, and nut-free, with expertise from Europe and USA. They eliminate the hassles of swallowing pills and support active living with edibles that are not only nutritional but also delicious and can be consumed on the go. This extensive range strives to ensure that modern-day consumers enjoy a completely natural and nutritious experience at just Rs. 699/- for 30 pieces of each variant.

Know your 5 Gummy Buddies:

● Well Hair, Skin & Nail Gummy: Powered by Biotin, this strawberry-flavored gummy is the best companion for your long hair, glowing skin, and healthy nails. It also helps fortify your immune system, maintains your energy levels throughout the day, fills dietary gaps, and supports the body’s metabolism for healthier living.

● Well-Yummy-Tamin Gummy: If you are looking for overall development and optimum growth, then this lemon-flavored gummy that is powered by multivitamins & minerals takes care of all your needs. It helps fill the nutritional gaps, maintains high energy levels, and boosts your overall well-being by supporting the immune system.

● Well Perfect Body Gummy: Powered by Green Coffee Extracts and Vitamin C this orange-flavored gummy helps maintain a healthy metabolism. It also supports detoxifying the body, helps boost immunity, and supports burning glucose & fat.

● Well Detox Gummy: This gummy supports a healthy appetite and helps manage to bloat. This apple-flavored gummy is powered by Apple Cider Vinegar and actively promotes pH balance, supports healthy digestion & boosts the immune system for an active lifestyle.

● Well Sharp Eye Gummy: The strawberry-mix-flavoured gummy supports healthy eyesight. It safeguards your eyes from damage due to strain & fatigue and helps balance age-related vision loss. It supports the regeneration of damaged corneal nerves as well.

The Well Gummies range is available across the country through Modicare consultants.