Modi’s visit critical to strengthening India and America’s relationship…

-Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman of IACC AP & TS

Hyderabad…. India-America bilateral trade body, IACC welcomes improved ties between the USA and India. Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s visit is critical to strengthening India and the United States relationship, said Mr Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) –Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

“Through increased collaborations between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy and people to people relationships, we can advance the common national interests of both of our countries.

As our Prime Minister rightly said, India and the USA are natural partners”, Both nations share common democratic values added Mr Vijaya Sai Meka.

We both countries cooperate on many fronts such as Defence, Regional cooperation particularly in Indo Pacific; Terrorism, Peace Keeping, Climate Change, Science & Technology,, Agriculture, Space, Trade and Foreign Education says Vijaya Sai. Both countries have mutual interests and dependencies. Our ties are multidimensional. We have collaborated besides many even on Pandemic too. There is hardly any aspect of human endeavour where these two countries have not collaborated. Both are equally interested in each other to advance strategic bilateral ties for trade, commerce and growth.

Our people to people ties in both nations are very strong. Several Indians made America their home. Nearly 4 million Indian Americans live in the USA. They contribute to the nation where they live on many fronts.

IACC’s goal is “achieving USD 500 billion trade between the two nations India and the USA ” Mr Vijaya Sai Meka added.

This is the 7th visit of Prime Minister Modi to the USA. In over 7 years of Modi’s Prime Ministership, there were three changes in US Leadership—Obama, Trump and now Biden. Our friendship and partnership even during such leadership changes was intact and has grown very strong on both bilateral and global issues.

The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement, Mr Vijaya Sai Meka explained.

IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of Industrial, Economic, Business and Commercial activities between the United States of America and India. IACC encourages bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

IACC acts as a catalyst for sustainable growth of business between India and the US. In five decades of existence, IACC has established operational connectivity with a host of business, research and developmental institutions in India and the US to leverage each other’s capabilities for enhancing Indo-US business relations, Mr Viajaya Sai Meka added.