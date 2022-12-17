Moët &Amp; Chandon Debuts The Ultimate End-Of-Year Effervescence Party In India

December 2022, India: This year, India anchored the very first edition of Moët & Chandon’s famed end-of-year Effervescence party at the lavish Dome, InterContinental overlooking the iconic Marine Drive in the heart of Mumbai on 9th, December. To usher in the holiday season, the series of “Effervescence Events” this year has been celebrated with more than 30 gatherings across 20 major league cities around the globe, with India joining the grandeur for the first time.

The larger-than-life party welcomed individuals from the world of luxury, entertainment, art, fashion, and culture to celebrate magic, music, and magnificence. The vibrant crowd enjoyed an enchanting night that created memorable moments, bringing together the city’s well-heeled including erstwhile fashion designer Nachiket Barve, actors Ramona Arena, Zoebb Khan, renowned singer Mansi Scott, restaurateurs Rachel Goenka and Karan Khetarpal, wine connoisseurAishwaryaNair, powerhouse businesswoman Devita Saraf, and more.Film director Faraz Arif Ansari and prominent socialites such as Nyrika Crishna and Yashwant Holkar were part of the fête as well.

It was a desire of Jean-Remy Moët, grandchild of the founder of the House, to make his champagne known to the globe and to bring people together under its name and vibrancy. With this spirit, from mid-November to New Year’s Eve, Moët & Chandon is hosting a series of events to celebrate the festive season around the world. The dazzling Moët & Chandon Effervescence is all about golden touches, effervescent cheers, glowing friends, and the renowned savoir-faire. The renowned champagne brand presents a spellbinding display of illuminations and unmissable parties to share the joy of togetherness.

Guests were seen enjoying the evening filled with delight and flowing champagne. Trendsetting looks were in full force with a touch of gold sequins, festive blazers, and embellished details, all enamored with the black and gold theme of the party. The celebrations commenced with a magnificent spectacle of acrobats gracefully pouring champagne into the pyramid of glasses, a glorious ritual of the House. The high-energy music by DJ Nina Shah coupled with Ryan’s melodious saxophone turned up the mood of the night and got the guests on the dance floor while sipping from their golden goblets. Other highlights of the night included a glittering photo booth with an engaging 360ºselfie station, where guests captured their fun-filled moments.

Friends of the House, around the world and in India, kicked off the year-end celebrations by raising a glass of Moët Impérial. Keeping with the House’s tradition of toasting for a cause, Moët & Chandon partnered and donated to Farmers for Forest, a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of biodiversity. Farmers for Forest aim of revolutionizing India’s forestry sector to sequester carbon, support farmers, create green jobs, and restore and protect fragile ecosystems. The evening kicked off with a welcome toast from Ipsita Das, Managing Director, Moët Hennessy India.

“Moët & Chandon is delighted to join the global team in bringing ‘Effervescence Events’ to India for the very first time! The Effervescence party is a global celebration to share the magic of Champagne and is hosted simultaneously in several cities around the world. With our first Effervescent sparkling event in Mumbai, we are committed to sharing moments of celebration with those we love and giving back to the community. Hence through “Toast for a Cause”, we donated to Farmers for Forest. Now, let’s celebrate the year gone by, our achievements, and welcome next year with a toast and a spark of effervescence!” said pita Das, Managing Director, Moët Hennessy India.

This year’s effervescence is expressed by ‘The Spark of Light’, dressed in a bespoke golden, cheerful firework pattern on a white background, symbolizing displays of radiance that have illuminated the most extraordinary celebrations throughout the history of Moët & Chandon.‘The Spark of Light bottle was used as the champagne to raise a toast, adding to the extravagance of the night and celebrating the beginning of this year’s holiday season.

Pic Credit: PR Pundit