Moglix Celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Launches Internship Program for Children of Armed Forces Personnel

New Delhi, August 2022: One of Asia’s largest and fastest-growing B2B Commerce companies, Moglix has launched Shaurya, a 3-month internship program in supply chain and procurement for the children of armed forces personnel of all three wings namely, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy.

The internship program will provide a platform to the children of defence personnel to get exposure to the functioning of the new age supply chain industry for three months.

Introduced on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that marks the completion of 75 years of India’s independence, Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix, said, “We salute the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy for their exceptional service to the nation and for providing us an impregnable safety cover against all odds.”

“We have envisaged this internship program to give back to the community of armed forces personnel by enabling access to career opportunities in the supply chain industry for their children. Candidates with relevant educational background and a zeal for the supply chain industry will become future ready through this program,” he added.

This internship is open to applicants whose parent/immediate family is working with or has retired from either of the three wings of the armed forces of India. The applicant should have completed their class 12th board examination this year or should be pursuing an undergraduate degree course at a recognized college/university. Applicants will be granted an entry level position based on merit and will get exposure to diverse departments of Moglix across multiple office locations in India. Interested candidates can apply or learn more about the internship by visiting https://business.moglix.com/shaurya.

Commending the internship program, Retired Brigadier Rakesh Chhibber said, “The supply chain industry owes its birth to invaluable lessons learnt in planning, anticipating, execution of the tasks at hand and achieving operational excellence, by the armed forces from their rich combat experiences.”

“As a veteran of the Indian Army, it gives me great pleasure to see that new age companies like Moglix are responding to the clarion call of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in letter and spirit by enabling supply chain industry exposure to the children of armed forces personnel. I wish them all the best in their endeavors to create a center of excellence in the field of supply chain management,” he added.

With end-to-end supply chain operations from strategic sourcing, digital procurement to financing, Moglix is a global digital supply chain solutions company. Its global sourcing and delivery footprint spans across 1000+ large enterprises, 500,000+ MSMEs and 18,000+ suppliers across India and the Middle East.