Mohali is all set to become the Smart Real Estate market of Punjab

By Mr. Akshay Taneja, MD, TDI Infratech

A region’s worth is rightly defined by the infrastructural developments happening around it. Mohali being an emerging urban town is brimming with opportunities in diverse sectors, and with a good number of corporate companies entering the region it is already popular as the IT capital of Punjab. Taking cognizance of the growth potential city has to offer, experienced realtors are coming forward with innovative and state of art developments offers pushing investors and end-users towards making a smart investment in real estate. It is rightly said, that a realty investment bores fruits for generations to come. Realtors and buyers currently with the ongoing pandemic are benefiting upon this prevalent sentiment.

The futuristic projects that are being planned by such experienced developers are not just mere tall towers with basic civic amenities, instead the realtors are going the extra mile. The virus has gravely impacted our lifestyles, and home plays a major role in determining the quality of lifestyle an individual has. Therefore, the new age homes and workspaces are being designed thoughtfully. As per the needs of changing urban culture, realtors are striving to curate the right ecosystem that promotes sustainability at the core, and at the same time addresses all needs of residents and working professionals.

Smart City Concept

A popular living concept gaining prominence in the Punjab region as per the socio-economic needs and interest of buyers and investors has been – Smart City. The concept is all about boosting connectivity at various levels among citizens, and between the administration and the population, by and large. Some of the key characteristics that are being kept in consideration while building a smart city are an increasing population density. More than $21 billion USD is being spent on fuel wastage due to traffic jams and improper roads in India. To deliver homes and workspaces which promise sustainability and promote welfare of the environment and surroundings, realtors are working relentlessly. Some of the highlights of such smart city projects are-

• Seamless connectivity with prime hotspots in city

• Traffic management within the premises

• Adoption of energy efficient methods

• Reduced infrastructure expenses

• Remodelled public transportation

• Elevated standard of living

• Affordable and sustainable housing

• Maintained and controlled ambience

• Systems utilizing renewable energy

• Water recycling and purification

• Sewage and solid waste management

• Smart grid and smart building systems

The smart city being a heterogeneous kind of establishment offers multiple avenues for investment. The planning and development of the smart city concept revolves around a holistic approach, thereby promising healthy returns in the medium to long term, especially for early investors. It also offers opportunities for associated and ancillary industries, looking to expand in Punjab region, thereby curating just the right framework for future economic growth in the state.

Intelligent workspaces

Smart cities will not only redefine the residential living but would also craft a niche in the design and functioning of workspace. Technology superior offices providing smart work stations, with energy efficient solutions located near the residential hubs will become the most preferred options in hybrid working culture in a post-COVID world. Service and IT sector are likely to choose these spaces over traditional commercial buildings with simple cubicles and monotonous arrangements.