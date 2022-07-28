Mohamed Sekkina Digs Dip Into Quick Commerce at Consoleya

Cairo – Egypt, 28 July 2022: Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of leading quick commerce platform, talabat mart, hosted the latest “Business Meetup” session organized by Consoleya on “Understanding and Seizing Quick Commerce.” The event took place on Tuesday 26th of July at 6 pm.

“Our biggest pride is not only rooted in introducing quick commerce to the region, but that we are still innovating as the market leader. Leveraging the world-class tech of Delivery Hero and localizing it to fit our local market needs is what enables us to achieve such remarkable results and continue offering an ultra-convenient experience,” said Sekkina during the session.

Having grown talabat mart’s footprint by 200% and increased profitability by 50% during the last six months, Sekkina shared his hands-on experience and deep knowledge of the market with over 70 attendees from the startup and tech ecosystem.

Sekkina took the attendees on talabat mart’s inspiring journey and detailed how the leading platform is able to deliver thousands of orders per day through technology and customer-obsession. Stressing on the importance of being efficient, hyperlocal and adaptive as key to the journey of scaling up and reaching profitability.

The session also touched upon the operational reality of running a quick commerce platform, such as setting-up dark stores on an average of three weeks, innovating to earn consumers’ trust and steadily shifting mindsets in favor of online shopping.

He explored the factors that prepared quick commerce to skyrocket and drew parallels between traditional retail and quick commerce – highlighting that the business model brings businesses closer to customers in unprecedented ways. Which in turn, positions dark stores as sustainable on the business and environment front.