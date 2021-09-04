Moj Brings Together its Creator Community for ‘Moj Talks’ in New Delhi

Moj, India’s number one short video app, today launched the second chapter of ‘Moj Talks’ in New Delhi. These series of events will be taking place across the country, enabling some of India’s top creators to share knowledge, groom and mentor the young creator community.

Popular Moj content creators, Arun Amrit, Rowhi Roi, Amit Sobti, Simran Jain and Priyanka Sharma were the panelists of the event in Delhi. The event saw a large turn out with nearly 80 young creators participating. The aim of these events is to accelerate creators’ growth and provide a learning environment for them to jumpstart their digital careers.

During the event, popular Moj creators Arun Amrit, Rowhi Roi, Amit Sobti, Simran Jain and Priyanka Sharma , shared their journey in the content space, experiences, and learnings to encourage aspiring creators to improve their content and grow on the platform. The creator community even got real-life insights and understanding into the larger world of content creation with an emphasis on tricks and tips, growth strategies, etc.

Ranging from talk shows, discussions, grooming sessions to giving guidance about content creation strategies, Moj intends to equip its creator community to showcase their talents while growing on the platform.

Speaking about MojTalks, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Young creators need the right mentorship to build their digital career. Moj Talks is an effort to propel India’s talented creator ecosystem and equip them with the right knowledge. The idea is to mentor, aid and mold the creators of tomorrow. We are very excited with how the crowd participated in Delhi and look forward to the next event in Lucknow.”