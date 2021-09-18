Moj concludes its biggest talent hunt, announces winners of #MojSuperstarHunt

Concluding its two month long nation-wide digital talent hunt, Moj, India’s number one short video app today announced the winners of #MojSuperstarHunt across five categories and declared one Moj Superstar amongst these five winners. The grand finale saw 30 finalists battling it out to claim the winning spot.

Twenty six year old Himanshu Shrivastav from Gairatganj, Madhya Pradesh was crowned the Moj Superstar and won 10 lakh rupees. Winners in the other categories – Ajinkya, Pratibha Sahu, Paru Gowda and Prateek Bharadwaj, won 5 lakh rupees each.

CATEGORY

WINNERS

CITY

Dance and Moj Superstar

Himanshu Shrivastav

Gairatganj, Madhya Pradesh

Unique Talent

Ajinkya

Duhle, Maharashtra

Fashion Beauty

Pratibha Sahu

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Acting

Paru Gowda

Bangalore, Karnataka

Comedy (Wildcard)

Prateek Bharadwaj

Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh

Launched with a motive to discover remarkable talent from across the country, #MojSuperstarHunt invited creators to showcase their skills on the platform. Judged by famed choreographer-director, Remo D’Souza and hosted by Moj’s top influencer Awez Darbar, #MojSuperstarHunt has been one of the most successful digital talent hunts and received an overwhelming response from the creator ecosystem. Over 6.5 lakh creators participated in the biggest talent hunt, creating over 4.4 million pieces of content that got 37 billion video plays.

During the process, the creators also gave a glimpse into their lives displaying their passion for creating content. Every participant’s story was an immense source of motivation for the Moj community.

Commenting on the talent hunt, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Through #MojSuperstarHunt, we wanted to empower and bring to the fore home-grown and undiscovered talent residing across the length and breadth of our country. The talent hunt received an overwhelming response and it was a rewarding experience to see all this fresh talent convene on our platform. All the finalists should be really proud of themselves for coming out and showcasing their talent to the world. The winners are a clear indicator of the amazing pool of talent we have in our country, and now on Moj.”

On judging the talent hunt, Remo D’Souza said, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness and judge such incredible talent from across the country. Moj’s Superstar Hunt provided a golden opportunity for a new generation of digital stars to reach millions of households and gain the recognition they deserve. I’d like to congratulate the winners and other participants as they emerge as the future superstars of the digital world.”

Popular influencer and Moj Superstar Hunt’s host Awez Darbar commented, “Having been a part of Moj, I have closely witnessed the depth of talents available on the platform. Their creators community never ceases to amaze me with their originality and ability to deliver incredibly engaging content. Hosting #MojSuperstarHunt and watching talented young creators has been a blissful experience. I am proud to be a part of such an incredible initiative that aims to build a community that thrives on supporting talent.”