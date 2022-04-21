Mom & World on-boards Anita Hassanandani as their brand ambassador for their range of natural and dermatologically approved products

April, 21st, 2022, New Delhi: The PETA-Certified & derma-approved homegrown brand, Mom and World has got on board Anita Hassanandani, the renowned actor as their brand ambassador for the wide range of natural cruelty-free new mom and baby products.

During its association with Anita, the brand messaging will focus on the benefits and comfort of using natural and cruelty-free maternity, post-maternity, and baby products. Anita who is herself a mother connects with the brand ideologies and hence will propagate the need for using natural derma-certified products for the mother and her baby which is the prime objective of the brand.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sahil Mehta, Founder, Mom and World said, “Mom and World creates a world of products that are free from toxic chemicals, ensuring a no-nasty healthier future for the mother and baby. All products at Mom and World include only the best and most nature’s best picked ingredients keeping in mind the child’s and the mom’s needs. We are glad that we have such an amazing mother with us to be a part of the brand who resonates with the brand’s values and persona.”

Anita Hassanandani is also excited and said, “Being a mother, I am extremely sensitive to the concerns around mother and baby care. It is great to be a part of a brand that is helping mothers and babies to avail the benefits of non-toxic, natural and high-quality products. The market is full of products that have high chemical content and are extremely dangerous for both the baby and the mother. Hence, it is a great way that we can create a healthier environment for the Indian parents’ community.”

Anita will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning digital, and over the top platforms. Being the face of the brand, she will be seen on various advertisements run on the brand’s social media handles i.e., Meta, Instagram and Twitter.