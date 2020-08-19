Mondelez India brings back Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop, with special-edition ‘I Missed You’ packs

India, August 19, 2020: There is no denying the fact that social distancing and the imposition of lockdown has resulted in a lot of people staying apart from their loved ones. However, with the easing of restrictions and life taking a turn towards normalcy, it is time to finally bridge the distance and initiate that much-awaited meeting with friends, family and the special someone. Realizing the importance of the first meeting post the lockdown, Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s iconic snacking brands, aims to help couples celebrate this milestone and reconnect on a romantic note with the launch of limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop 2.0 ‘I Missed You’ pack.

Commenting on this launch, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India said, “Having created several special occasions and represented a plethora of emotions, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has always stood out as an icon of love and celebration amongst the country’s youth. It has turned into the perfect manifestation of a romantic gesture, so much so, that the brand has become an intrinsic part of the youth culture. Understanding that the first meeting after lockdown is going to rather be a memorable one, our aim is to help couples express their emotions when words fall short and add a heartwarming touch with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop ‘I Missed You’ pack. As the chocolate market leaders, we will continue to identify new occasions while empowering our consumers to convey the right emotions through our products and cherish each moment in the most memorable way possible.”

The bar is a perfect articulation of every young couple’s emotion for each day they’ve stayed apart from each other and a marker of sweet moments of pure love that they missed. In order to drive deeper resonance with the youth of the country, Kartik Aaryan, along with other celebrity influencers will nudge people to make their post lockdown experience memorable and remind them to continue living up to their promise of never letting go through an exciting consumer engagement campaign.

With this limited-edition launch, for the very first time, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk will be releasing the much-loved Heart Pop bar, beyond Valentine’s Day, continuing to nudge the youth by asking ‘How Far Will You Go for Love’. This limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop 2.0 ‘I Miss You’ packs will be available at Rs. 160, across traditional & modern trade stores near you, and e-commerce platforms, as well.