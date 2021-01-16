Mondelez India Launches ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse’ The Richest Tasting Silk Ever, With A First Of Its Kind Indulgent Experience

INDIA: Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of the country’s favourite snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita, Oreo, etc., today announced the launch of yet another unique product innovation under its premium chocolate segment, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse, kick-starting the New Year on a premium chocolatey note. This latest entrant from the house of Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk offers a decadent combination of light, micro-aerated mousse filling inside a smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bar, which is sure to take over the consumer palate, with the first of its kind luxurious taste experience for their moments of self-indulgence.

Commenting on this new launch Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “With new product innovation as one of the cornerstone of our growth strategy, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has always stood for the best taste of chocolate in the country, pioneering an assortment of first of its kind experiences for the consumers. With its light texture of the mousse centre filling whisked to perfection, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is the ultimate indulgent experience that is sure to delight our consumers who are always on the lookout for unique and innovative experiences. We believe that this innovation created in line with our efforts to redefine the chocolate eating experience will help us further capitalize on the premium segment as we expand our snacking footprint in the country.’’

After fortifying its premium chocolate credential with an array of successful launches like India’s first ‘center-filled’ Chocolate – Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Caramello, India’s first ‘aerated’ Chocolate – Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly, global innovation bundles like Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations, and the most recent unique eat experiences like Cadbury Dark Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo & Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo Red Velvet, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse further takes the brand’s innovation prowess a notch higher rooted in deep consumer insights and global expertise in chocolate.

With deliciousness in every scoop, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is crafted using Micro Aeration technology. The new decadent bundle from Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk is being launched with a high intensity multi touch-point IMC campaign #ScoopIntoChocolateHeaven at the back of a film on TV & digital platforms, social media influencer strategy, impactful in-store visibility, on-ground & outdoor activation. Priced at Rs. 80 and Rs. 175, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is all set to give chocolate lovers an eat experience full of indulgence unlike any they’ve tasted before!