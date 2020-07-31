Mondelez India Set to Tighten the Thread of Sweetness With #CloserThisRakhi and Some Very Special Product Bundles

Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s iconic snacking brands are back again to add a gleam of happiness to the festivities of Raksha Bandhan with Cadbury Celebrations and the launch of their latest campaign #CloserThisRakhi. The company will further add sparkle to the festivities through eCommerce exclusive chocolate gift boxes, blurring geographical boundaries and bringing siblings closer & stronger together.

Commenting on the latest Rakhi campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, said, “Over the years, Mondelez India has come to be an intrinsic part of festivals in the country with Cadbury Celebrations redefining the joy of gifting. This year too, in spite of the challenging times, we will continue to inspire India to celebrate with their friends and family. With the focus on spreading happiness and banking on the proposition of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, the new campaign #CloserThisRakhi aims to drive positivity and remind people to bond with their loved ones and cherish every sweet moment possible. The relationship between siblings is rather a special one and like every year, we aim to instil the same joyfulness this Raksha Bandhan and further strengthen the jovial connection between a brother and a sister.”

The new TVC beautifully captures the playful relationship of a brother and sister wherein the sister is tying rakhi to her brother while brooding over the fact that he has become everyone’s favourite sibling in the last 3 months of the lockdown by connecting with his extended family via video calls. Later when the sister asks him about his favourite sibling, instead of answering, he greets her with a piece of Cadbury Dairy Milk implying she is his favourite. It ends with them laughing and enjoying a box of Cadbury Celebrations showcasing a ‘Kuch Accha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ moment of bringing people #CloserThisRakhi.

Link to the TVC- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnKflpSDE9I

Understanding that time and safety are the essence of the moment, this year the company has made further strides in e-commerce by creating more digital shopping opportunities through personalization and gifting platforms to remain unfazed by the current situation. The seasonal offerings under the Cadbury Gifting portfolio will be available across multiple channels like e-grocers, marketplaces, e-commerce websites, hyper-local and omnichannel retailers like Swiggy, Dunzo, Ferns & Petals and IGP and the company’s own direct-to-consumer website – CadburyGifting.in so that people can partake in celebrations, unhindered.

Garima Dikshit, Head of eCommerce, Mondelez India said, “With the festive season around the corner and given the need of the hour, we are reconfiguring our e-commerce strategy at the back of investing in partnerships and collaborations with an array of channels to keep the festive spirit intact during this new normal. From strategic tie-ups to our Cadbury Joy Deliveries website, we are consolidating our circuit to reach retailers and consumers in the fastest and safest way possible. The idea is to remain unfazed by the current situation as we continue to meet the evolving consumer demand.”

This year, more than ever has made us realize the importance of having siblings. Let’s celebrate being #CloserThisRakhi.