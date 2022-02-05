Money for the Digital Age: Introducing the New Virtual Wallet App for Employees and Co-Employees of Leading PEO, INFINITI HR

Today’s employers are faced with fragmented financial services, an

underbanked workforce, and intractable healthcare costs. With more than 20,000+ co-employees, leading professional employer organization, INFINITI HR, recognized the need for a quality infrastructure for its modern company and workforce. So, they partners with Deposits and built an app that is doing just that.

INFINITI HR partnered with Deposits to bring their workplace into the future by creating streamlined experiences between money, benefits, and banking. Designed to simplify money and advance financial inclusion, INFINITI HR employees and employees can now use the app that serves as a virtual wallet.

Via the app, you can easily manage all of your bank accounts, pay stubs, and paychecks from one easy-to-use platform. It works with your payroll, so you can get real-time access to your earnings, fee-free digital banking, and you can even pay bills, and shop online.

As a result of the partnership with Deposits, INFINITI HR has reduced costs, increased revenues, and accelerated the pace of financial innovation and inclusion.

The app is currently only available to employees and co-employees of INFINITI HR. However, the company is looking to offer this free to all PRISM customers in the near future.