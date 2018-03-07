Agreement with other Countries on Money Laundering Information

The Government of India has entered into Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs), Tax Information Exchange Agreements (TIEAs) and Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters (MAC) with over 130 countries including tax havens.

These agreements allow exchange of information between countries for tax purposes including information pertaining to money laundering and funding. On the request made by Government of India under the above agreements, these countries provide relevant information including information pertaining to money laundering and funding.

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) which issue Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) also known as Participatory Notes (PNs) are required to submit the details of their ODI/PN activity to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the prescribed format on monthly basis and the same is uploaded on the SEBI website.

The reporting format for ODI activities was modified in terms of SEBI Circular dated June 10, 2016. As per the submissions made by the ODI issuing FPIs the outstanding Notional value of ODIs issued by them during last few years.

In order to ensure transparency and in light of various recommendations of Special Investigating Team (SIT) on black money, appointed by the Honorable Supreme Court of India, SEBI has been constantly tightening norms for taking exposure in Indian Capital Markets through ODI/ PN route. Some of the recent steps taken by SEBI are as follows:-