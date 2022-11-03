Money9, promoted by TV9 Network, launches India’s first and biggest independent Personal Finance Survey

November 03, 2022, Mumbai: Money9, the country’s first multi-media, and multi-language Personal Finance platform, is coming up with India’s first and biggest independent Personal Finance Survey.

The Survey for the first time throws light on how India earns, spends, and saves. It will unveil India’s first-ever state ranking of citizen financial security, i.e., the Money9 Financial Security Index.

The Survey’s exclusive insights will be broadcast on TV9 Bharatvarsh, the Network’s flagship Hindi news channel. The key findings will also be displayed across all TV9 media platforms, including broadcast and digital on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 PM onwards.

The Money9 Personal Finance Survey is a nationally representative household survey with a mega sample size of 31,510 households across 1,154 urban wards and villages in 100 districts and 20 states or state groups. The Survey was conducted between May and September 2022.

The Money9 Survey has been executed in collaboration with Research Triangle Institute (RTI) Global India, a subsidiary of RTI International (US).

RTI conducted this Survey in 10 languages, and each interview lasted approximately 40 minutes with each family.

Commenting on the importance of the Survey, Barun Das, MD & CEO, of TV9 Network, said, “The Survey is poised to fill a critical gap in quality financial data as it exclusively focuses on the demand side of the personal financial needs of Indian households. It is all about creating the demand side so that 130 crore citizens of this country can leverage the existing well-established financial services ecosystem

Anshuman Tiwari, Editor, of Money9, said, “This survey is expected to throw up unique and highly valuable data regarding financial inclusion that can be used by policymakers to frame future policies for citizens. It holds immense importance as it offers unrivaled access to all India data that would help bridge the demand deficit to enable all-important financial security.”

The Money 9 Survey will offer critical insights into India’s

· Social-economic profiles

· Income (active and passive)

· Living profile standards

· Banking

· Insurance

· Savings

· Debt

· Invest in Investments

· Income-taxation

· Cybersecurity and Fintech

Pramod Bhat, Head, of the Survey Research Division, RTI, said, “This Survey scale is comparable to other known surveys in terms of design and geographical coverage. It has adopted a unique and systematic approach to inform how India earns, spends, saves, and invests. The Survey developed key income profiles and, for the first time, attempted to develop the financial security or the lack of it of Indian households. Accordingly, it will inform the citizens about how financially secure they are on certain basic financial security parameters.”

Tune in to the status of India’s financial security and freedom on TV9 Network digital and language platforms.