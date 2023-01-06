Moneyboxx clocks highest-ever disbursements of over INR 100 crores in Q3 FY23

January 2023, New Delhi: Moneyboxx Finance Limited (Moneyboxx), a BSE-listed NBFC, which drives financial inclusion by providing business loans to micro entrepreneurs in Tier-III towns & below places, crossed milestone of INR 100 crores gross disbursements# in Q3 FY23, driven by rising branch productivity and expansion. Gross Disbursements in the nine-month period ending Dec 2022 was INR 195.4 crore which almost grew by 3 times compared to INR 65.48 crore in the corresponding period last year. With cumulative gross disbursements of INR 397 crores, the Company has transformed lives of over 24,250 households of which 50% were women and 35% new-to-credit.

Strong business growth and productivity led to robust growth in AUM to INR 242.5 crore as of Dec’22, growing by 161% compared to INR 93.1 crore in Dec’21. The Company added 24 branches in nine-month period ending Dec’22, expanding its branch network to 54 branches across 6 states as of Dec’22. It plans to increase the branch presence to 60 by Mar’23 and over 100 branches by Mar’24.

The Company has raised debt from 23 lenders and during Dec’22 quarter, it availed debt funding from leading institutions – State Bank of India, Tata Capital, Vivriti Asset Management. The Company also has INR 25 crore of monthly co-lending facilities with Vivriti Capital and MAS Financial Services and recently entered into Business Correspondent partnership with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited.