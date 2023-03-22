Moneyboxx crosses milestones of INR 500 crores Cumulative Disbursements and INR 300 crores AUM

March 22, 2023, New Delhi: Moneyboxx Finance Limited (Moneyboxx), a BSE-listed NBFC, which drives financial inclusion by providing business loans to micro-entrepreneurs in Tier-III towns & below places, crossed milestones of INR 300 crores AUM and cumulative disbursements of INR 500 crores # in March 2023. Since its start of operations in February 2019, the company has transformed lives of over 30,000 households of which 53% were women and 35% new to credit.

Strong business growth and productivity led to robust growth in AUM to INR 308 crore as of 20th March 2023, growing by 155% compared to INR 121 crore as of Mar’22. The Company added 26 branches in the current financial year so far, expanding its branch network to 56 branches across 6 states as of 20th Mar’23. The Company is in the process of raising equity in March 2023 and is supported by 24 lenders including leading banks, NBFCs, impact funds, and additionally, has co-lending and business corresponding partnerships in place with lenders.