Moneyboxx Finance Limited achieves profitability in Q4 FY23

New Delhi: May 2023 Performance Highlights of Q4 FY23 and FY23 ending 31st March 2023

Commenting on the results, Deepak Aggarwal (Co-CEO & CFO) said, “We have a proven, highly scalable, and profitable business model with robust underwriting practices and a strong technological backbone with entirely digital processes. We see strong growth opportunities given the huge unmet credit gap for micro-enterprises in INR 1-10 Lac loan segment in Tier-III and below areas and we aim to transform the lives of micro-entrepreneurs through our various beyond-lending impact initiatives such as free vet advisory and agro-forestry for livestock and agricultural borrowers. Moneybox is committed to changing the way impact investing is looked at and bringing significant positive change in the lives of its borrowers.”