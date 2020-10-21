Moneycontrol and Inflection Point Ventures collaborate to launch ‘Pitch Right’, a competitive initiative for high potential startups to secure funding

In a bid to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship and start-up in the country, moneycontrol, one of India’s leading financial news platforms and Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest and most active angel platforms, have come together to launch Pitch Right, a competitive initiative for high potential startups to secure funding. Through the platform, the two industry pioneers will identify promising startups that are building innovative solutions and help them grow and succeed in the current challenging environment.

Kick-starting the registration, eligible participants can submit their entries till November 8. The platform will provide a chance to early-stage startups to showcase their idea and potential to top VCs, successful founders and leading Angels of India. Based on that, the jury will select one winner who will receive INR 50 lakh in funding from IPV on the finale, scheduled for 5th December 2020. The identified and shortlisted startups will be mentored and given access to a widespread network of industry professionals and luminaries.

Commenting on the initiative, Binoy Prabhakar, Editor, moneycontrol said, “We at, moneycontrol have accompanied the evolution and growth of the Indian Startup industry by providing a holistic reportage on the entire ecosystem. Over the years, we have seen aplenty startups change the world with disruptive ideas and innovative technology. Following which, we have launched Pitch Right with Inflection Point Ventures with an aim to present entrepreneurs a direction to use their most disruptive ideas and provide more than just an avenue of investment for the budding entrepreneurs.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, added, “We are pleased to associate with moneycontrol, a brand recognized for its credibility, accuracy and authority on India’s startup industry. More than just being a funding platform, through Pitch Right we aim to offer an entire ecosystem for both the investors as well as startups. We seek to identify the promising entrepreneurs and startups of tomorrow and aid them by providing mentoring and capital.”

The initiative was launched on October 8 via a highly engaging and successful 30-minute AMA session that saw the presence of new-age startups and well-known investors who discussed and debated on the topics of how to raise funds amid a Pandemic and make them last longer. The session was conducted with Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV and Ankur Mittal, Co-founder IPV, moderated by Priyanka Sahay, Special Correspondent, moneycontrol.

To know more and register your startups please visit: https://t.co/nsNcm9UNQ8?amp=1