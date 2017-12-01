Moneycontrol announces ‘Budget Hackabot Challenge’ – Hackathon

As the country’s leading destination for business news, markets, and finance content, we at moneycontrol are looking to take the next quantum leap in terms of using technology to enable stronger value for our consumers and loyalists. With this in mind, as part of our run-up and coverage of the Union Budget 2018, moneycontrol is proud to announce The Budget Hackabot Challenge hackathon.

This year, in its first edition, the moneycontrol hackathon is presented to you in the form of a ‘Hackabot Challenge’, a 2-day long immersive learning and co-working experience where participants are welcomed from far and wide to collaborate and develop a solution to the problem statements we have put together in conjunction with our partners. “As a digital-first products company pushing the boundaries of digital experience in India, we wish to engage better with the entrepreneur and tech community at large and work together to discover and breakthrough with new technologies” says Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18Digital.

Our objective is to bring together the best and brightest minds in India’s blossoming entrepreneurial community; problem solvers, entrepreneurs, coders, subject experts etc to solve real world challenges. Gautam Shelar, Business Head- moneycontrol, says “With over 30 million consumers on moneycontrol every month, there lies significant potential to tap in terms of the data we have at hand and the consumer understanding we’ve developed over the years. We wish to leverage this and synergies with the best and brightest minds.”

And there’s a lot up for grabs for participants! Besides the top prize of INR 4 lakhs and runners-up prize of 2 lakhs, the winner gets the opportunity to work with Moneycontrol and partners to fully productize their solutions and bring it to market. If the solutions are ready in time, they will be launched on moneycontrol come Union Budget day 2018. In addition, there will be goodies up for grabs from both us and our partners. Avinash Mudaliar, Chief Products Officer, Network18 says “This is a challenge to everyone out there. Financial inclusion, transactions and payments is poised to explode over the next few years. If you understand this space and think you have something to say or try, come work with us and lead the breakthrough.”

We have partnered with the premiere collaborative workspace provider We Work to host the 2 day hackathon. The hackathon, which will take place on the 16th and 17th of December will take place at WeWork BKC which is located at Bandra Kurla Complex, the epicentre of business activity in Mumbai.

Link: http://www.moneycontrol.com/hackathon/