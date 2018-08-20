Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial and business digital platform, has collaborated with Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters to offer StockReports on its platform. StockReports powered by Thomson Reuters, is updated every day to facilitate unbiased comprehensive analysis of stocks, unearth new insights and help investors make smart and informed decisions.

StockReports on Moneycontrol is a subscription-based offering that will help investors access wealth of information for over 1500 stocks and schedule reports for specified companies on daily, weekly or monthly basis. This is the first time a digital platform is offering a comprehensive service to the customers, further cementing Moneycontrol’s position as a leader in innovation.

Speaking on the development, Gautam Shelar, Business Head of Moneycontrol said, “Our efforts have been consistent towards delivering a comprehensive experience to our users, by bringing to them innovative, unique and productive tools that assist in making informed investment decisions. Expanding our repertoire of offerings, we have partnered with global leader Thomson Reuters to bring outstanding quality StockReports to our customers. StockReports enhances the process of investment selection for financial professionals by simplifying the process of evaluating stocks. It provides in-depth analysis of key trends in earnings, fundamentals, relative valuation, price momentum and risk which will help investors make insightful decisions.”

Prashant Pillai, Head – Corporates, Thomson Reuters, South Asia said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Moneycontrol to offer Thomson Reuters StockReports to a large Indian investor base. StockReports leverages on our best-in-industry data capabilities to deliver customized corporate reports in a simplified and actionable format. Timely view of evolving insights and trends presented by these reports will give investors a definitive edge to make efficient and informed decisions.”

Key features of StockReports:

Access to daily stock reports of over 1500 listed companies and option to receive customized recommended reports on the user dashboard

In-depth analysis of key trends in earnings, fundamentals, relative valuation, price momentum and risk

Placing of current data into historical context for more accurate forecasting of a security’s performance

Proprietary stock rating with underlying component level scoring

Mean recommendations from analysts on stocks to ‘Buy,’ ‘Sell’ or ‘Hold’

Peer analysis, peer performance, systematic generated ratings and recommendations along with a host of other options guiding professionals on a regular basis

Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol, which is part of Network18 group, has been India’s leading financial and business digital platform for 17 successive years. It offers comprehensive information, news and in- depth analysis across asset classes and pulls in a wide cross section of investors. As India’s leading businesses and finance platform, it offers investors the latest business news and market updates along with articles, independent analysis of investment options and financial planning. Currently, Moneycontrol attracts over 6.5 million unique visitors on web and 16.8 million unique visitors on Wireless Application Protocol (WAP). Its website has over 320 million-page views and over 260 million views on mobile.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

The Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk business will be known as Refinitiv following close of the strategic partnership transaction between Thomson Reuters and private equity funds managed by Blackstone.