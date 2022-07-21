Moneycontrol introduces – Analysts Call Tracker – June 2022, a monthly special that tracks which way equity analysts are leaning

~ The monthly special, posted in the first week of every month, will analyse Buy, Sell, Hold recommendations on key stocks and trends thereof~

21st July 2022: Global stock markets, including Indian markets, have experienced significant volatility in recent months due to the uncertainties surrounding global macroeconomic conditions. Being a forerunner in helping audiences/users comprehend the stock market, and aiding them to make smart investment choices, Moneycontrol introduces its monthly special page – Analysts Call Tracker – June 2022.

The Tracker will be released in the first week of every month. Users will be able to access it from Moneycontrol’s market section on the website and mobile app. The Tracker sources Buy, Sell, Hold recommendations on key stocks from the Bloomberg database to list stocks analysts are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrading, and where they are betting against the market. Presented in the form of easy-to-navigate interactive charts, the Tracker gives readers a bird’s eye view of analysts’ sentiment towards key stocks. Each graphic also takes the reader, through a link, to the complete story detailing the trend over the past month, quarter and year.

N Mahalakshmi, Senior Consulting Editor, Moneycontrol said, “We at Moneycontrol are always looking to enrich our coverage of the stock market with edgy reportage, analytical insights and data tools that empower investors to take informed calls. The Analyst Call Tracker gives a clear sense of how hard-nosed equity analysts are viewing key stocks in terms of their investment-worthiness. To the extent that there is herding in stock markets, their collective calls is representative of prevailing market preferences. But a thorough dissection of this data — the minority opinions, contrarian calls, and upgrades and downgrades over a period of time – serve as very useful indicators of emerging trends. This is what the Tracker brings out beautifully.”

Users can access the Analysts Call Tracker – June 2022 on the link – https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/analysts-call-tracker-june-2022