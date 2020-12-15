Moneycontrol introduces MC Minis on its app and mobile site – insightful articles that fit into a screenshot

Mumbai: In today’s fast-paced life, it is difficult for readers to keep pace with the raft of changes unfolding before them. So it is important now more than ever to provide readers an experience that truly values their time.

Moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance platform, has regularly rolled out products and features that augment the user’s experience. Staying true to this promise, Moneycontrol has introduced MC Minis—succinct and sharp articles that help our readers see the corners and connect the dots quickly. Available on Moneycontrol’s award-winning app and mobile site, MC Minis are articles that save users the trouble of scrolling endlessly on their phone screens by providing valuable insights in a matter of seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Binoy Prabhakar, Editor, Moneycontrol, said, “MC Minis echo a constant endeavour to put our readers at the centre of everything we do.We understand that not all our readers have the time to consume our deeply researched articles. MC Minis are aimed at delivering a unique experience to readers who want to understand topics that matter as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

MC Minis offer users, crisp articles—explainers, trendspotting, data—that fit into the screens of their mobile phones. Consisting of a header, body text and a chart, these articles help the Moneycontrol audience to understand the fundamental aspects of the most important topics related to markets, mutual funds, economy, technology, startups, pharma, retail etc.

Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol said, “It is a pressing need in the times that live today to curate a platform for people looking for detailed information with just a click of a button on their screens. This feature once again sees us perfectly align ourselves to new-age emerging technologies and the ever-changing demands of our users to curate a service that adds immense value in the lives of those who use it. In our endeavor to enhance the user interface and offer a seamless content-consumption experience, we take a right step in this direction towards through Minis.”

With the launch of MC Minis, moneycontrol has once again consolidated its position as the market leader in the business and finance journalism space. In the coming months, moneycontrol will continue to introduce a host of features to deepen its relationship with readers.