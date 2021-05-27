Moneycontrol makes tracking cryptocurrency easy through its new association with WazirX

Mumbai, 27th May 2021: Gaining prominence rapidly, cryptocurrency is becoming one of the most popular digital assets and trading spaces. It is impossible to shy away from crypto-mania, which is already a trillion-dollar industry globally. While there is abundant information out there, having all of it from a reputed source and in a manner that is easy to find and track, is critical. As India’s leading business and finance platform, Moneycontrol, has understood that cryptocurrency needs to be tracked, analyzed for better use and trading. With this driving objective, Moneycontrol joins hands with WazirX, the country’s largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange. WazirX is also backed by Binance, the world’s biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange in the world by volume, and this association will help users keep track of the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies by listing it on their platform/website.

With the launch scheduled in the next few months, the partnership will see them coming together in a product integration that will list all tokens on Moneycontrol website and app through an API powered by WazirX. It will allow users to track the movements of the cryptocurrency by visiting Moneycontrol and accessing each token from the multiple touch points. With cryptocurrency’s popularity surging Moneycontrol will also curate a section called “Cryptocontrol” which will be a one-stop destination for all the latest news and developments on cryptocurrencies and its related technology.

Sharing his thoughts, Mitul Sangani – COO – General News (Digital) at Network18 Media & Investments Limited said, “Taking into account all the speculations and confusion revolving around cryptocurrencies, we see investors struggle to understand its working and investment process. We have bridged this gap by curating a section called “Cryptocontrol” that will burst all the myths and perplexity around it as well as share the most relevant news about the same. By partnering with WazirX, one of the most reputed names in the crypto space, we look towards spread awareness and providing clarity to our audience by helping them to track cryptocurrencies effortlessly and make informed decisions.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “At WazirX, our mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone in India. With crypto slowly going mainstream in India, our association with Moneycontrol for Cryptocontrol aims to bring value to our crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. The key objective of this is to enable more users to access credible insights, bust the misconception that exists around cryptos and help Indians make informed decisions before investing in Crypto. We’re always looking to partner with credible institutional and industry thought-leaders like Moneycontrol to meaningfully engage with our expanding crypto community. We hope to achieve the goal through Cryptocontrol.”

Keeping with the pace of emerging trends and evolving consumer demands, this partnership with WazirX, will see the platform pave the way for users and investors to stay at the top of their game and more people will consider cryptocurrencies as a viable wealth asset.