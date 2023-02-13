Moneycontrol PRO & Waterfield Advisors set to host the 2nd edition of the Indian Family Business Awards 2022

13th January 2023: In an effort to honour and celebrate families that have made significant contributions to the development of the Indian economy, created jobs and boosted the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit, Moneycontrol PRO, the fastest-growing subscription-based product and Waterfield Advisors, the leading independent multi-family office and wealth advisory firm in the country, have partnered once again to host the second edition of the ‘Indian Family Business Awards 2022’ to be held in April 2023.

The inaugural edition of the Indian Family Business Awards in 2021 saw an overwhelming response with 234 nominations across various categories. The grandeur of the event is set to reach new heights in the upcoming 2022 edition. This year too, the awards category is segregated into three different segments – Super (under Rs 1,000 crore), Mega (between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 crore), and Giga (over Rs 5,000 crore). To meet the eligibility criteria for the awards, a family business must have been established in India and in operation for at least 10 years, while start-ups must demonstrate incorporation at least five years prior. The family must be the sole shareholder and have control over the management.

Co-created and presented by Waterfield Advisors and Moneycontrol PRO, and process partner – Grant Thornton, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax, and Advisory firms in the country, the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 feature seven categories – Best Family Business, Best Governance, Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational Family Business, Best Family Business Led by a Woman, Best Start-up Family Business, and Best COVID Response/Philanthropy.

In its second year, the eminent jury for the awards will includes Soumya Rajan (Founder & CEO, Waterfield Advisors); Vishesh Chandiok (CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat); Sonu Bhasin (Founder of FAB – Families and Businesses); Gopal Srinivasan (Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited); and Mr Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder, Info Edge).

Commenting on it, Mr. Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, shared, “For long, family-owned enterprises have been a significant entity in transforming the Indian economy. To recognise the stellar contributions of family-owned enterprises toward social and economic growth, Moneycontrol PRO is proud to present the second edition of the Indian Family Business Awards. In partnership with Waterfield Advisors yet again, we honour dynamic and forward-thinking family businesses for their deep-rooted insights into local communities and resilience to stay relevant in the face of adversity.”

“Having worked closely with some of the largest family businesses in India, we at Waterfield Advisors are always looking for platforms to celebrate the resilience and contributions of family-run businesses in India. The success of the first season exceeded all of our expectations, with over 125 family businesses participating in the inaugural edition of the awards. I’m very excited for the second season where we want even more family-owned businesses to nominate and share their success stories with the world. The Indian Family Business Awards is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit and the legacy that family businesses bring to the table. These businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and have stood the test of time, weathering economic challenges and coming out stronger. This awards platform is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of these businesses and the families behind them.”, said, Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors.

Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/indian-family-business-awards to submit a self-nomination for your company. The nomination process is on-going and the event will be held in April 2023.

Below are the last year’s winners of the Indian Family Business Awards 2021.