Moneycontrol’s partnership with Stockal empowers its users with a single platform to invest globally

Mumbai: As the world adapts to the newly defined normal, global investments and wealth management too have undergone significant transformations. Striving ahead with its objective of helping investors and analysts stay on top of their financial game, Moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance news platform introduces its maiden cross-border Investment product powered by Stockal. In partnership with Stockal, a platform that enables investments in a diverse set of global assets, Moneycontrol will now allow its users to invest in the US stock market – seamlessly and affordably.

Through this, Moneycontrol and Stockal aim to help users invest in the global markets without any complications in a hassle-free, secure & compliant manner. Available on the website and application, users can start investing in foreign markets by logging into Moneycontrol Desktop/App/Wap on the Menu Bar(where Invest Global Tab)is located. Upon clicking it, the user will be directed to a co-branded microsite. In 3-easy steps, which starts from registration, identity confirmation (KYC submission,ID & Address Proof), and fund addition, users can start operating their global investing account, track their investments, and manage their portfolio performance all at one place.

Sharing his thoughts, Puneet Singhvi, President – Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18 said, “Keeping abreast of market trends has seen us consistently serve our users with offerings and services that help them make better, well-informed investment decisions. With our investors having a keen eye on Indian as well as global markets, we have once again pushed boundaries by driving innovation through a highly engaging and value-added service. Technology has transcended boundaries in the financial and business space and our collaboration with Stockal sees us make it to the next step in cross-border investments. Ensuring that the Indian investor is now able to track and invest in global markets at their fingertips, we are proud of this partnership that keeps the user at the top of their game.”

Vinay Bharathwaj, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Stockal said “We are really excited about this partnership with Moneycontrol to make global investing accessible to each and every Indian investor. I know that many of the investors are under the misconception that investing in US stocks is very expensive. Joining hands with Moneycontrol helps us expand our reach to customers to demonstrate that cross border investments are simple and affordable. With the ability to trade in fractional equities and with no account minimums, it has become very easy to invest and participate in the growth of your favourite global companies. This partnership will ensure greater awareness on global investing and open up doors for millions of Indian investors who would like to invest globally”.