MongoDB Announces a Pay-As-You-Go Offering on Google Cloud

Bangalore – April 13th, 2022 – MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general-purpose database platform, today announced the launch of a pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas offering, which can be launched directly from the Google Console. The offering provides developers with a simplified subscription experience and enterprises more choice in how they procure MongoDB on Google Cloud. With this new pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas offering, customers only pay for the resources they use and can scale based on their needs, with no up-front commitments while using their Google accounts. This offering will also make it easier for customers to build, scale, and manage data-rich applications with MongoDB Atlas within the Google Cloud Console.

The addition of a pay-as-you-go-offering aligns well with how companies want to build modern applications– from bootstrap companies participating in the Google for Startups and MongoDB Startup programs, ranging to the largest, most complex Enterprises. This new offering is available through Google Marketplace, giving companies and resellers of all sizes more flexibility in selecting the technology stack and partners that best fit their needs.

“Our business has shifted significantly over the last few years with the majority of our revenue now coming through e-commerce related technology for ordering. We realized it was becoming difficult and cost-prohibitive to build modern cloud-native applications capable of scaling seamlessly for these higher volumes using relational database technology,” said Murali Bandaru, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer, American Tire Distributors. “We embraced MongoDB on Google Cloud because its document data model enabled our developers to build cloud-native applications faster to support our volume growth in digital channels. We’ve since migrated to MongoDB Atlas and have over 50 clusters across 350 databases that are handling 250 million calls and 100 million events daily.”

Customers love MongoDB Atlas because it provides developers with a multi-cloud database service built for resilience, scale, and security. With MongoDB Atlas, developers can build upon a trusted foundation that enables them to work with data the way they want – easily. MongoDB enables developers to integrate Atlas with Google Cloud products including BigQuery, Apigee, Tensorflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, EventArc, Cloud Functions, DataStream, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Dataproc, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub. In addition to these offerings, MongoDB and Google Cloud have expanded their joint reach across 28 global regions, including the recent availability in Toronto and Santiago.

Recently, MongoDB and Google Cloud made it easier and faster for customers to migrate their workloads to MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud with migVisor by EPAM and Google Cloud StratoZone. Previously applicable only to migrations from RDBMS to cloud-based RDBMS, migVisor is now available for MongoDB On-Premises to MongoDB Atlas migrations. With the StratoZone assessment tool, customers can automatically discover existing infrastructure from any environment, analyze the cost-benefits of MongoDB on Google cloud, and plan the migration. The ability to assess the complexity of migrations helps customers prioritize and accelerate their journey to the public cloud.

“MongoDB and Google Cloud have a long-standing partnership, focused on driving customer success across multiple industries, such as financial services and retail, at a global scale. Developers benefit by having MongoDB Atlas now featured in the database section of Google Cloud’s console, increasing the visibility and velocity of Atlas with a wider group of users,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. “Together, Google Cloud and MongoDB will continue to work with organizations looking to streamline cloud migrations and modernize application development in order to provide their customers with a first class experience.” “Data is fundamental to digital transformation,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Expanding the availability and simplifying the deployment of MongoDB

Atlas on Google Cloud will make it even easier for customers to benefit from MongoDB’s capabilities alongside those of Google’s data cloud, providing greater capability and opportunity to utilize their data as they digitally transform.”

For more information on how to get started, visit MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud Marketplace.