Monica Eaton Assumes CEO Title at Chargebacks911

TAMPA BAY, FL – April 24, 2023: Chargebacks911 and its sister brand Fi911, the global leader in chargeback management technology, announced today the formal transition of Monica Eaton to assume title as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gary Cardone, who has held the title of CEO for the last ten years, will depart the management team and retire from the business to pursue other strategic investments.

As a platform provider, Chargeback911 and Fi911 powers many of the worlds’ largest financial institutions and serves merchants in virtually every sector worldwide.

In her role as CEO, Eaton will continue steering and executing the company’s global vision and strategy, driving digital transformation to deliver robust solutions that address the growing scope of chargeback and dispute management objectives.

Commenting on her appointment, Eaton stated: “The dispute and chargeback domain is arguably the most important, yet most misunderstood, cornerstone in commerce today. Offering a tremendous competitive advantage to card payments, this protection mechanism continues to drive adoption rates at record numbers. Characterized by a bittersweet climate, we couldn’t be at a more exciting and opportune time. With the surge of first party fraud, expansion of alternative payment methods, and newly entitled frictionless demands, the evolution of technology and shift in consumer behavior inspires transformative change. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished so far and look forward to leading the organization during this exciting time.”

Gary Cardone comments: “Monica has excelled in every facet of the business, a thought-leader, one of few true industry experts, with an unbelievable work ethic, who has made considerable contributions to the entire payments industry. She has guided the company showing impressive growth (top and bottom line) from inception, and executed our acquisition of Artefacts in 2019, which is now fully integrated, proving competency and resilience in both domestic and international markets.”

Monica Eaton continues: “I would like to thank Gary for his valuable contribution over the past decade. His expertise in identifying new markets is unmatched and I have greatly appreciated his partnership and mentorship through the years. Chargebacks911 is uniquely positioned with its people, products, and relationships, to drive innovation and transformative change – I couldn’t be more excited to lead us into this next phase of growth.”

For more information on Chargebacks911, visit https://chargebacks911.com.