Monsoon Decor Tips by Interior Designer Punam Kalra Creative Director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts.

The monsoons are almost always a much-wanted respite from the sultry summer heat. It’s a season that evokes a range of overlapping emotions, from a peaceful pause to an occasional nostalgia. It is the season of lushness and calls for a breezy spirit within the interior décor to keep the monsoon blues at bay.

The onset of the season is a great opportunity to declutter the home. Having furniture laid out close together absorbs moisture and habituates the growth of fungi and bacteria. This can be avoided by keeping the furniture spaced away from each other, from the wall and the windows. The demand then becomes for careful maintenance and redecoration, rather than a complete renovation of the interiors. Polished or painted surfaces can be protected by avoiding damp cleaning clothes, choosing protective treatments and allowing better ventilation. Replacing the heavy drapes with sheer or lace curtains bring in more natural lighting, lending an airy and spacious feel to the rooms. The perfect season to lounge in the cool breeze, it calls for a selection of outdoor furniture which is a healthy mix of floral and lush green planters, and protective bamboo or transparent blinds accentuates the terrace and balconies into a dreamy, relaxing spot.

An ideal monsoon interior would comprise of luxurious colours, textures, aromas and lighting. Luxurious furniture in natural, deep tones like blue, aqua and green, or chic patterns and neutral hues create a cosy yet captivating space. Assorted accessories in unique forms like lamps, vases and wall art, along with vibrant upholstery like cushions, throws and covers in citrus, tangerine and pink, further enhance the allure of the home.

Addition of contemporary accent pieces in raw textures, stoneware, ceramics and clayware add a certain sense of tranquillity to the interiors. Perfumed candles, flowers and leafy plants bring in cheer and positivity. Introducing aesthetic, contemporary vases with gorgeous lilies, tulips, roses, and other ornamental flowers add a lush vibe to the home. Hibiscus and jasmine florets in Urlis, along with organic diffusers add a natural fragrance and freshness to the interiors.

Cozy reading and relaxing corners are a characteristic of this season. It starts with adding more warm and ambient lighting to these corners, with the state-of-the-art floor or wall lamps to brighten up the entire room. A lazy chair, a chaise or a cushy sofa, with an ottoman or footstool and suave side tables, a stack of pillows, cozy pullovers in natural fabrics and modern rugs make a visually appealing and snug interior setting.

A play of sensory textures, art and serene pops of colour, along with personal bits of decor, like family photos, botanical wall art, and wall hangings brought back from a vacation, add an extra-comfy touch to the lounging corner. A minimal storage cabinet, a built-in bookshelf, or a small home library with books stacked horizontally and vertically, paired with quirky accessories is all that’s required to finish off the perfect monsoon recluse nook.