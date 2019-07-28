Monsoon Musical Magic at City

Pracheen Kala Kendra is dedicatedly working since the last six decades for the promotion and dissemination of Indian Classical Music Dance and arts. To conquer every rain lovers’ hearts, Pracheen Kala Kendra is presenting before music lovers Malhar Festival, a Celebration of Rain. It will be held on 2nd August 2019, Friday, at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. Malhar Festival will feature Hindustani Classical Vocal performances by US-based vocalist Sh. Aditya Sharma, who will be accompanied by Sh. Kharak Singh on Tabla and Sh. Chetan Nigam on Harmonium.

The Celebration of Rains will also feature Vocal Recital by Maharashtra based eminent vocalist Smt. Jui Dhaigude Pande who will be accompanied by renowned Tabla exponent Sh. Durjoy Bhoumik on Tabla and Sh. Sumit Mishra on Harmonium.

Entry is free for all and will be attended by senior journalists and musicians including Senior Kathak Artist and SNA awardee Guru Dr Shobha Koser, the Registrar of Pracheen Kala Kendra and music lovers of the whole NCR region