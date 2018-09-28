Monte Carlo Reigns as the Superbrand for the 7th Year

Frontline fashion apparel brand Monte Carlo is awarded the prestigious “Consumer Superbrand 2017-18” title by the coveted arbiter “Superbrands” on 20th September 2018, at the Hyatt Regency, Delhi. Monte Carlo continues to reign as a consumer Superbrand for the 7th time in a row.

“It is a proud moment for us; this is the 7th time Superbrands has awarded us with the title of Consumer Superbrand. This coveted honor is bestowed upon few exclusive groups of brands after a two-stage scoring process, first stage involves scoring by consumers based on their holistic participation of the brands and in the next stage, scrutiny, and scoring by the Superbrands Council which comprises heads of prominent organizations who themselves know what it takes to build Superbrands take place. On the basis of consumer scoring, scrutiny by the council and scoring a winner is decided. As the participation is strictly based on invitation, the titles are conferred without bias. This indeed reinforces our long-term excellence”, said Mr. Rishabh Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo.

Superbrands has been honouring brands with supreme status in the market since 15 years and this year 1.9 million people voted for 712 brands that collectively secure 3.5 million scores. Amongst them Monte Carlo stood out as the winner.

“Only brands that receive a high, predetermined average score are retained as being selected and are invited to the Superbrands programmes. The rest are eliminated. Since the selection process is so strict and uncompromising, participation is offered to the most outstanding brands in their field. We feel overwhelmed by the support they have shown to us and receiving the award in the presence of Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog has multiplied our pride”, added Mr. Rishabh Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo entered the organized ready-to-wear market in India at a time when the unorganized segment was thriving. 30 years after the launch, the brand, Monte Carlo is a powerful name in the fashion garments industry. Monte Carlo epitomizes superior quality and international styling at affordable prices. Its popularity originates from the inherent warmth and comfort emitted by its clothing. The personality and style are underpinned by the brand’s core values Monte Carlo showcases a distinct image of its brand persona as young, cosmopolitan, cheerful, dynamic, loving and passionate as it reflects on its consumers.

About Monte Carlo Fashion Ltd

Being the market leader and enjoying wide spread recognition in the woolen segment, the flagship Company, OWM, in order to make Monte Carlo an all season brand and to capitalize on the brand name, entered the cotton segment.

The products offered under brand Monte Carlo, apart from woollen knitted garments, include Shirts, Trousers, Denims, Bermudas, Lowers, Hi-Street Fashion Shirts, Tops, Dresses, Jumpsuits, Urban Tunics, Shrugs, Shorts, Capris, Narrow Pants, Leggings, Track Suits and Solid T-Shirts for men, women and tweens (6-16 years). Widening its horizons, the company also gained ground in the production and supply of accessories like ties, belts, socks, The main objective of the company is to stand up to the buyers’ expectations with consistent quality backed with R&D divisions equipped with latest technology, a team of highly qualified technocrats and adhering to timely schedules

Due to this farsightedness and the passion towards our work, we are proud to say that in the branded woollen wear segment, Monte Carlo enjoys a market share of more than fifty percent.

The Company’s products reach the end user through different channels i.e. through Exclusive Brand Outlets, Multi Brand Outlets, Large Format Outlets and through e-commerce websites. Currently, Monte Carlo is available through more than 250 exclusive brand outlets and over 1500 multi brand outlets.

Shri Jawahar Lal Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, has the view of evolving Monte Carlo showrooms into one shop destination offering contemporary clothing with world-class quality at affordable prices. His versatile and dynamic leadership has helped the brand flourish over the years and makes it the first crush of fashion conscious people of all ages and tastes in India.

Keeping the consistent growth patterns of the brand and its growing awareness and popularity, we are confident that the brand Monte Carlo will be a leading fashion and life style brand internationally in the coming years.