Moon Tree Cafe at Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur hosts “Mediterranean Fiesta”

Moon Tree Café at Sayaji Kolhapur will host a “Mediterranean Fiesta” from 11th November to 20th November 2022. This 10 days long festival will showcase Mediterranean cuisine, influenced by the cooking styles from countries around the Mediterranean Sea like Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Syria. Mediterranean cooking is typically characterized by the use of olive oil, fresh vegetables, fruits, fish, and seafood.

Moon Tree Café encapsulates the essence of the Mediterranean theme which is complemented by its décor, music, and ambiance. The menu comprises of Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian dishes including signature delicacies like Baklava, Moussaka, Courgette, Souvlaki, Baba Ghanoush, Pita Bread, and Hummus among others.

Moon tree is the only place at Kolhapur that offers you a wide range of gourmet food from Indian, Fusion, Chinese, Mediterranean, and European and the finest quality coffee 24X7.

Come and indulge yourself in Mediterranean cuisine for an unforgettable experience!