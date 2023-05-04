Moove offers an industry-first health insurance plan to customers and their families in India

Bengaluru May 4th, 2023 – Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech has today announced a partnership with Reliance General Insurance to provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to its customers and their families in India. This industry-first initiative is part of Moove’s vision to empower mobility entrepreneurs globally by democratising access to financial services.

The insurance package offers coverage of INR 2 lacs for customers, their spouse, and up to two children. The launch reinforces Moove’s commitment to support its customers and improve their overall quality of life.

Binod Mishra, Head of Moove India & SA, expressed excitement for this first-of-its- kind customer-centric offering, stating, “In less than a year, Moove has enabled sustainable job creation and a path to asset ownership for its customers.

“By providing health insurance coverage to our customers and their families, we are not only ensuring their safety but also giving them peace of mind knowing their loved ones are taken care of. This offering reaffirms Moove’s commitment to improving the lives of mobility entrepreneurs and their families in India.”

Moove’s drive-to-own model enables customers to become vehicle owners in 48 months, with lower rental fees, flexible hours, and no maintenance worries. Customers also benefit from revenue-sharing via advertising campaigns, along with parking holidays based on tenure, and health insurance for themselves and their family. This makes Moove a safe and sustainable alternative for mobility entrepreneurs in their journey to becoming independent.

Moove also offers refundable deposits for peace of mind and provides weekly incentives for those who work hard to meet their targets. The company currently has over 2000 customers driving Moove financed vehicles and is planning to launch an additional 5000 this financial year, with plans to scale further.

Moove is Uber’s largest supply partner in EMEA and launched its India operations by partnering with the global ridesharing leader in 2022.