More Collaborations Coming After Project Greenhouse X Crocs Drop Sells Out in an Hour

Crocs, a global leader in innovative, casual footwear for women, men and children, announced that the two more collaborations are on the way from an exclusive joint project with Project Greenhouse, a multi-faceted incubator from Foot Locker.

In India, the first release of this collaboration – the Carrots X Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog – was launched exclusively at VegNonVeg, India’s first multi-brand sneaker store. VegNonVeg, curate cream-of-the-crop sneakers from different brands across the globe. The product was exclusively launched on the official website of VegNonVeg at 11:00 am IST and was sold out in less than an hour.

Founded in 2015, Carrots by Anwar Carrots is an emerging streetwear brand which has quickly become a popular street fashion name among young generations with its unique aesthetic in style and creative output.

Using the streetwear brand’s signature ‘Carrots’ theme and colour, the Carrots X Crocs Classic Terrain Clog presents the iconic Classic Clog in a new way. Carrots X Crocs Classic Terrain Clog adopts an eye-catching orange as the dominant hue, pairing with the green in its rugged sole and adjustable turbo strap. It also accents with bold white ‘Carrots’ branding on both sides of the shoes to remark its trending identity and features three removable Carrots JibbitzTM charms: the logo, signature graphic of Carrots, and the handwritten signature of Anwar Carrots.

Speaking of the Project Greenhouse X Crocs partnership, Sumit Dhingra, Managing Director, Crocs India said, “We are delighted to witness the amazing response towards our collaboration with Anwar Carrots through Project Greenhouse. Collaborations have been an integral part of our global marketing strategy and we are starting this journey in India too. Crocs has found great resonance with GenZ worldwide and such collaborations will help us strengthen our GenZ connect in India. We’re excited for what’s to come.”

Project Greenhouse and Crocs have also announced a collaboration with Daily Paper, an Amsterdam-based clothing brand whose mission is to inspire young adults and set an example of giving back.

The print on the Daily Paper X Crocs Classic Clog consists of outlined silhouettes of various African countries and symbolize where they draw their design inspiration from every day. The Daily Paper X Crocs limited edition collection was launched on 3rd October 2020

The final piece in the Crocs x Project Greenhouse collection will come from US-based fashion designer Nicole Mclaughlin, who has made her mark by transforming ordinary objects into fashion pieces with the intent of changing the perception around waste and sustainable design. The Nicole Mclaughlin X Crocs Campsite Classic Clog is rooted in cozy functionality and is sure to bring comfort to any post-rock climbing or outdoor adventure. The Nicole Mclaughlin X Crocs limited edition collection will be launching on 3rd November 2020 and will be available at VegNonVeg and Superkicks online and offline stores in India