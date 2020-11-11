More Comfort, New Vibe SteelBird Launches All New Helmet Model “SB-39 Rox With Sun Shield”

Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited launches “SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield” for added comfort and style! The biggest USP of this full-face helmet is that it is the most economical helmet with Sun Shield which conforms to the ISI standards and will meet the European Standards.

The helmet has been designed in Italy with the best designer (XTECH DESIGN) working on its design. This helmet comes with a Sun Shield which is a goggle and the rider can ride easily without the glares of the sun rays distracting the rider. The sun shield is operated via a very ergonomically placed push button slider mechanism that helps bring the sun shield up and down effortlessly.

SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield is available in non-painted three colours options which are Red, White and Black and the finish of these surface finish helmets are of carbon fibre.

“The new SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield helmet has extraordinary feature highlights. We have designed this helmet keeping in the mind the comfort of the rider. The main USPs of this helmet is its Sun Shield and Light Weight features which will make long rides an enjoyable & comfortable experience. The look and the feel of the helmet is very premium as it has replaceable interiors. We are sure this helmet will also face success like our other models.” said Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmet.

SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield is sure to spoil the buyers with choice options as it is available in a huge range of Glossy/Matt colours which enhance the look of the helmet. The available colours are Glossy/Matt Black, Desert Storm, Battle Green. Grey and Cherry Red Furthermore, it is available in exciting and vibrant decals.

This helmet is available in 2 sizes i.e. 600mm (Large) and 580mm (Medium).

The new model is priced from Rs 1199/-. It is available at all Steelbird outlets and on steelbirdhelmet.com. So, riders are you ready to be a proud owner of one!