More Exotic International Delicacies Await in Esora’s new menu

Esora, Mumbai’s much-loved restaurant and bar, is giving diners even more reasons to rejoice. For regulars and aficionados of European and Asian cuisine, there’s good reason to rush to the restaurant as Esora has recently unveiled its brand-new menu and its all kinds of inviting! From the enticing new Quinoa Cottage Cheese Beet Burger to the scrumptious Sunday Brunch to the ever-irresistible California Dream-in Maki Roll to the indulgent Citrus Baked Cheesecake – there are irresistible additions everywhere!

Set in an awe-inspiring complex in Goregaon, Mumbai, it is the perfect getaway for professionals, couples and foodies. Flaunting stunningly designed interiors along with supremely comfortable seating and spread over a vast space, Esora offers a dazzling view of greenery through its classy floor-to-ceiling windows. The new menu offers a wide variety of evolved regional dishes and cocktails such as:

● Sunday Brunch: Their delectable Sunday brunch has an unlimited spread for their patrons. Available with draft beer, sangria and liquor combos, it is an irresistible way to spend your weekend with friends and family.

● Esora Bowls: Power Protein Bowl (Includes avocado, white quinoa, tofu, broccoli, sprouts, charred corn and apple cider vinaigrette); Lebanese Bowl (Includes grilled chicken breast, beet hummus, Muhammara olives, green cucumber, sun dried tomatoes, falafel and tahini)

● Dim Sums: Includes options such as Edamame Truffle Oil Dim Sums, Thai Herb Chicken Dim Sums, Water Chestnut Shiitake Mushroom, Pak Choi, Hiijiki Dim Sums

● Sushi: Includes options such as Californian Dream-in Maki Roll (A vinegar rice roll filled with cucumber and avocado); Prawns Tempura Uramaki Roll (Fried prawns, spicy mayo with rice and seaweed)

● Pastas: Includes options such as Tomato Mascarpone Risotto and Handmade Fettucine in Porcini Sauce

Divya Kadam – Founder of Esora, said, Esora was created as your own home. We want to give our patrons an easy, comfortable, relaxed setup for them to feel warm to share conversations or simply catch up with buddies. Esora daytime has an eclectic vibe with broad daylight filtering through our 14 feet long French windows, making it apt for power lunches followed by lazy long coffee breaks. With the introduction of our new menu we hope people will enjoy the food and drinks as much as the ambience. Chef has curated the new menu to please all senses and palate. From Sushi or DimSums, Sandwiches or Espresso, Handmade ravioli or Vegan smoothie, salads to refresh, there is something for everyone. We all at Esora want dinners to feel as comfortable as at home.