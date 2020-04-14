“More testing for Covid-19 could help in successful exit from Lockdown”

Now that the 21-day period of lockdown is nearing completion, the government is working on the post lockdown strategy. If there is an increase in testing for Covid – 19, it will easier to identify positive cases at early stages hence, quick treatment can be given, and further spreading could be stopped. We must follow a system to find cases, conduct more tests, and expand our capacity to treat and isolate We can easily achieve this, as people are responsible and co-operating. India has incredible capacity and has resilience to fight such cases. If those things are put in place, we can think of successful exit from lockdown. This was said by Dr. S D Gupta, Chairman, IIHMR University on a Webinar which was conducted by IIHMR University on April 13, 2020.

He further added that India is reaping the benefit of taking quick and timely action to contain the pandemic. Till date, 1.87 lakh tests have been done and the capacity of the tests have also increased. States are also being prepared for random sampling using RT-PCR.

During the Webinar, Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, also added that the 21-day shutdown that began midnight on March 24 involved closing workplaces, shutting most public transport systems, and shutting educational institutions. Considering this period as an opportunity, one can utilize this time by innovative thinking and coming up with different outcomes.

Dr. D.K. Mangal, Dean, Research, IIHMR University, Jaipur said, even after lockdown gets over, social distancing, remote working, hand washing, isolation and basic hygiene should be strictly followed to ensure the low rate of infection. for next few months.

The Public health professionals and academicians from IIHMR University, Jaipur are closely observing the pandemic situation and were sharing their thoughts at the webinar on COVID- 19 An Update: Preparation for Post Lockdown, which was attended by 470 participants.