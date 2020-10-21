More than 1000 coders register for #DeveloperIPL Game at HackerEarth

#Code4Good is a primary theme of the first #DeveloperIPL hackathon being conducted by leading tech recruitment platform, HackerEarth in association with Nimbella and Postman. The rules are very simple: all participants have to create a cloud app, using Nimbella’s integration for Postman,that would contribute to a social cause. Just as cricket unifies communities, organisers request that submitted apps would do so too. The app should benefit our community and those in need; the goal is to have a positive impact on those who need it the most. Several participants have already submitted their applications and offered such solutions as virtual changing rooms for small stores, access to send audio messages in public spaces (for those who can’t read) and a property on-demand app to connect shop and property owners.

The app development should be completed and have basic documentation by 6:00 PM on October 25th. The submitted applications would subsequently be judged via public voting and the final decision will be made by three industry umpires: Mr. Vishwastam Shukla – VP of Engineering at HackerEarth, Dr. Rodric Rabbah – CTO & Co-founder at Nimbella and Mr. Ankit Sobti, CTO/Co-founder at Postman.

The #DeveloperIPL includes INR 1,50,000 in cash prizes and t-shirts personally signed and autographed by the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier Sachin Tendulkar said: “A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I learnt over the years.” Akshat Saxena, Senior Manager-Growth Marketing at HackerEarth, agrees with the legend and added: “#DeveloperIPL players should implement the same approach as in a real cricket game. So it would be absolutely possible to build a great cloud app in under 6 days. We are consistently organising live Q&A sessions with experts to open ‘a small window of opportunity’ for developers”

The virtual tournament started 10 days ago and 1116 teams have already registered.

The organisers are inviting developers and coders who are equally passionate about coding as they are about the IPL season to participate and get a chance to be recognized as “Coding Master Blaster” within the developer community.

For further information, please visit the link below:

https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/developeripl-game