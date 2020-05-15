More than 15 thousands individuals received Free LIVE health consultancy sessions from NSS’s ‘Paramarsh’ campaign

To fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) conducted free of cost special LIVE health consultancy sessions for differently-abled individuals and non-COVID-19 patients. The campaign was titled, “Paramarsh.”

As a part of the campaign, senior Doctors provided free LIVE health consultancy sessions to the differently-abled. The campaign was running LIVE from 10th May to 14th May, daily from 10 am onward for 1 hour, on Facebook and Youtube.

Throughout the 5 day live sessions, around 15 thousands Non-COVID-19 patients and differently-abled individuals got the chance to pose their health related queries around Naturopathy, Artificial limbs, and Physiotherapy. During the LIVE sessions, pertinent questions were about heel pain, rheumatoid arthritis, bone tenderness, joint pain, lower back pain, knee pain, slip disc, nerve bulge and joint movement pain.

At Narayan Seva Sansthan Hospital, Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahu said, in this current environment, differently abled people are facing several health issues like Lower right leg pain, nerve compression, joint movement problem and bone pain at home and they do not have any access to affordable quality healthcare facilities. This is why, NSS initiated this campaign under the guidance of Prashant Agarwal, President (NSS) to address such issues.