More Than 200 Individuals Participate in the Blood Donation Drive at Inorbit Mall, Malad

Mumbai, October 2020: Inorbit mall, Malad has found some new heroes from Mumbai who participated in the recently held blood donation drive. Addressing the importance of blood donation for the patients who are facing emergencies, Inorbit in association with Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SCNF) came together to conduct this noble initiative. Present at the event were Rev. Prashant Parab Ji (Kshetriya Sanchalak Kshetra No. 3, Mumbai), Rev. Jayant Kothawadekar Ji (Sanchalak – Malad), Rev. Shashikant Parab Ji (Co-ordinator Mumbai, Maharashtra) who not only donated blood but also urged the visitors to be a part of the initiative. The drive was well received with great response. 231 donors volunteered to donate blood and the collected units were sent to JJ Hospital and SCNF blood bank.

“We as responsible citizens need to do our bit for the society. Inorbit has always come forward to support such initiatives and drive a positive message across our customers. The entire team of Inorbit Malad is proud to be associated with SCNF to be a part of this noble initiative.” Said Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit malls.