More than 500 Scholarships Awarded by M3M Foundation on National Education Day: Students from Social and Economic Weaker Sections from 26 States & Union Territories Got Support for their Education

Gurugram, November 10, 2022: A Total of 1557 applications were received from 26 states and union territories of India in the category of foundation, preparatory, middle, secondary, senior secondary, bachelors, masters and above. After assessing these applications, 556 applications were shortlisted from different categories based on their academic excellence. The applicants with the excellent academic record were shortlisted. A total of 56 Girls got the support for their lifetime education and 44 more girls from the families of construction workers have been identified for the same, under M3M foundation’s unique initiative Buniyaad.

Scholarships have been announced today on the occasion of National Education Day which includes 50% girls. The beneficiaries are meritorious belonging to low income families, as the average annual income of these families are approximately 80000 INR. Senior secondary have the highest 66% (Including 37% Girls) share and the majority of scholars are from West Bengal, Karnataka followed by Maharashtra and Telangana. Scholarships for professional courses awarded to 24% candidates (Including 70% Girls) and the majority of scholars are from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Mentioning about the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, we are dedicated to work towards bringing education to those, who doesn’t have access to it. We have been adopting innovative sustainable models to address the existing social inequalities around us. “Saakshar” is our signature programme meticulously designed to address the core issue of inaccessible and unaffordable education. As I always believe, education is the movement from darkness to light. She also added, “We look forward to these students coming out with flying colours and contribute to the country’s development.”

M3M Foundation, is determined to bring inclusive development in all sections of the society. The Foundation is working with the strong conviction of providing “voices to those being unheard”.