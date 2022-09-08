More than sixty thousand “Bangalorean” Keralites are visiting their homes to celebrate Onam

Bangalore, September 08th, 2022 – redBus, the world’s largest intercity bus ticketing platform has been recording a 20% surge in bookings from Bengaluru to Kerala, ahead of the Onam festival. The rise in seat reservations began on the 4th of September, prompting State RTCs and private bus operators to gear up and facilitate the upsurge in demand.

The spike in demand indicates that a majority of the “Bangalorean” Keralites are looking to spend time and celebrate the festival with their families in their hometowns, resulting in higher passenger movement on some of the routes linking India’s IT capital with key destinations in Kerala.

According to redBus estimates, 60,000 people are travelling between Bengaluru and various destinations in Kerala by bus during the Onam festival. Madiwala and Silkboard continue to be major boarding points for people moving from Bangalore, with popular destinations in Kerala being:

Ernakulam (12%)

Kozhikode (10%)

Thiruvananthapuram (8%)

Thrissur (6%)

Kannur (6%)

others (58%)

The top 5 bus operators that provide services on these routes are KSRTC (Kerala), Yathra Logistics, A1 Travels, Kallada Travels, and Kerala lines.