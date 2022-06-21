Moringa Techsolv bags coveted Business World Festival of Fintech Award as Best Regtech Solution provider

National, June 2022 – Moringa Techsolv, a leading banking software product and services provider with a focus on regulatory technology space, announced on Monday that the fintech firm has been awarded the prestigious ‘Business World Festival of Fintech’ Award as the ‘best regtech solution provider of the year’.

Held in Bengaluru on May 28, the ‘Business World (BW) Festival of Fintech’ is one of the most coveted awards in the fintech category in India. The BW Festival of Fintech’ summit was also held the same day which saw participation of all prominent fintechs of the country.

Moringa Techsolv has been awarded the best regtech solution provider of the year award after intense evaluation by eminent jury members. Moringa’s CladRysk product suite comprising various solutions including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), audit and many others received favourable views from jury members owing to its ability for savings millions of compliance cost for financial institutions. The jury was headed by S Ravi, Chairman & Director of Tourism Finance Corporation of India and included members such as ES Rao, MD & CEO of IFCI Ltd; Hari Balasubramanian, angel investor & mentor Indian Angel Network; Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC; Nagesh Bailur, CFO at Randstad India and Annurag Batra, chairman & editor-in-chief of BW Business World & Founder, exchange4media among others.

Aravind Limbavalli, former Minister of Government of Karnataka & MLA of Mahadevapura Constituency graced the occasion at the Guest of Honour and presented the award to Sainath Jamdadwar, Vice President, Sales of Moringa Techsolv.

The BW Fintech award vindicates the leadership position and future potential of Moringa Techsolv as a leading regtech player in the Indian fintech ecosystem. Moringa products’ subscriptions have already been adopted by several banks across Maharashtra.