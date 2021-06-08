Morphisec Appoints Ajit Pillai as Regional Director for APAC region

BANGALORE, INDIA – June 08, 2021 – Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced it has appointed Ajit Pillai as Regional Director for APAC. In this role, Pillai will oversee strategic direction in the region and ensure Morphisec can meet increasing local demand for its suite of solutions for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, which uses patented zero trust runtime security powered by moving target defense technology to block threats.

Morphisec is deployed on over 7 million endpoints worldwide and offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner. The approach minimizes the impact on users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy. Morphisec has significantly strengthened its presence across India and Southeast Asia in recent years with triple-digit, year-over-year growth. The company has added local customers including Neogrowth, RBL Bank, Writer Corporation and Cipla. Furthermore, it has expanded its partner base in the region with MSSPs such as New Era, while adding distributors such as iValue Infosolutions.

“We’re thrilled to add Ajit to our team to further Morphisec’s momentum in India and across Asia Pacific,” said Ronen Yehoshua, Morphisec’s CEO. “He brings tremendous experience across the region to our sales operation and has a track record of driving local growth. “This background makes him ideally suited to lead both direct sales and the Morphisec MSSP business within the market, which is poised to grow significantly in the years to come.”

Pillai is a versatile IT business leader with over two decades of experience driving sales and marketing initiatives across the IT and cybersecurity sectors. Prior to joining Morphisec, he served as Vice President Sales, India/SAARC, for Silicon Valley headquartered Seclore Technologies. Within that position, he quickly doubled revenue growth for its digital rights and data protection solution. Pillai also previously held senior sales roles in SAARC region with McAfee, Trend Micro, and Checkpoint.

“Like their counterparts across the globe, mid-sized enterprises in India have been historically underserved by the cybersecurity market and left behind by cost-prohibitive tools and staff constraints,” said Pillai. “Increasingly these organizations are turning to Morphisec to bring them simple yet effective protection that thwarts the most damaging attacks prior to a breach and still fits into their existing budget.”

About Morphisec

Morphisec delivers an entirely new level of innovation to endpoint protection to create a zero-trust execution environment for workstations, VDI, servers, and cloud workloads. This proactively creates a prevent-first posture against the most advanced threats to the enterprise, including APTs, file-based malware, zero-days, ransomware, fileless attacks, and web-borne exploits. This complete endpoint security solution easily deploys into a company’s existing security infrastructure to form a simple, highly effective, cost-efficient technology stack that is truly disruptive to today’s current cybersecurity model.