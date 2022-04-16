Mosaics Fine Art Festival Appoints Two Board Members

Diana Nash and Justine Riggs bring extensive experience to the nonprofit

(St. Charles, Mo., April 15, 2022) Mosaics Fine Art Festival recently added Diana Nash and Justine Riggs to its board of directors.

In addition to being named a board member, Nash manages the festival’s Joyce Rosen Scholarship entries and exhibits. She is a retired adjunct English professor at St. Charles Community College. Nash previously taught speech, drama, and English at Fort Zumwalt High School North and retired from Francis Howell Middle School. Nash was responsible for integrating middle school mainstream, hearing impaired, and special needs students into the drama program. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in Theater from Lindenwood University and her Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Communication and Rhetoric from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

In addition to serving on the board, Riggs will oversee the festival’s new Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion, which will be open to families interested in adopting pets from local rescue organizations. Riggs is a published author and is self-employed in the health and wellness industry as a Reiki Master Energy Healer, Arbonne District Manager, and Intuitive Coach. She holds the role of Corporate Associate for Cole and Assoc. Engineering consists of identifying charities and community services that align with Cole’s values, in addition to assisting with the enhancement of their internal wellness program. She co-founded CHAMP (Citizens Helping American Military Personnel) and raised funds for the purpose of sending care packages to our active military deployed overseas. She has served on boards for the Crisis Nursery, the St. Charles City-County Library Foundation, and the St. Charles County Association of Realtors.

“We are excited to welcome Diana and Justine to our board of directors,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “They both bring much-needed experience to our organization, as well as share a passion for our community’s 27-year-old festival.”

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults on how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career, and established artists in all media. The three-day festival held from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.