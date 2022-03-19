Mosaics Fine Art Festival Awarded More Than $10,000 Grant

Missouri Arts Council presents Mosaics with $10,506, which is the largest grant the state agency has given the St. Charles fair to date

(St. Charles, Mo., March 18, 2022) Mosaics Fine Art Festival recently received a $10,506 grant from the Missouri Arts Council (MAC), a state agency that supports the arts that strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Missouri. This is the largest MAC grant to date that the art festival has received in its 27-year history.

The grant will support Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 2022 annual event, which will take place Sept. 16 through 18. The three-day festival includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.

MAC provides funding to nonprofit organizations through grants that support quality arts programming throughout the state. To support a full creative life for all, MAC commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible state.

“We are honored to receive ongoing public support from the Missouri Arts Council,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “We appreciate their increased financial assistance this year and look forward to our upcoming 27th annual art festival.”

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults on how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career, and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.