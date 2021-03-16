Mosaics Fine Art Festival Holds 26th Annual Event

Nearly 80 juried artists from throughout the country to participate in St. Charles fair

(St. Charles, Mo., March 15, 2021) Mosaics Fine Art Festival will host its 26th annual event on Fri., Sept. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 40 restaurants and over 80 shops are located.

The three-day festival includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. Media categories include clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, print making, sculpture, watercolor and wood. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to the top 10 artists.

The festival includes Art Shop for Kids, a kids-only gallery where children ages 14 and younger can buy professional artwork. Designed to foster art appreciation at a young age, all pieces are donated by participating festival artists and can be purchased for a nominal fee.

The H. Robert Pank Memorial Entertainment Pavilion will showcase a variety of performing artists throughout the weekend.

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. Artists can apply before the May 3 deadline at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9223. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.