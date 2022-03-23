Mosaics Fine Art Festival Holds 27th Annual Event

Nearly 80 juried artists from throughout the country to participate in the St. Charles fair

(St. Charles, Mo., March 22, 2022) Mosaics Fine Art Festival will host its 27th annual event on Fri., Sept. 16 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.

The three-day festival includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. Media categories include clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to the top 10 artists.

The Children’s Village area will feature hands-on art experiences for children to create their own make-and-take art masterpieces. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat. and Sun.

The Mary Hediger Memorial Art Shop for Kids is a kids-only gallery where children ages 14 and younger can buy professional artwork. Designed to foster art appreciation at a young age, all pieces are donated by participating festival artists and can be purchased for a nominal fee.

The H. Robert Pank Memorial Entertainment Pavilion will showcase a variety of performing artists throughout the weekend. The Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion, located at the north end of the festival, will be open to families interested in adopting pets from local rescue organizations.

The Joyce Rosen Founder’s Scholarship art display will include select high school students’ works of art. Scholarships will be presented in memory of Joyce Rosen, the original festival founder and a longtime supporter of St. Louis artists and events.

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. Artists can apply before the April 30 deadline at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9849. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.